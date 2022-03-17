Middletown robbery suspect wrecks car in Franklin; infant and another person inside

Cantrell then patted down the man and took $60 cash from his pants, then yelled for him to give him his chains. The man told police he ripped two chains off his neck and gave them to Cantrell. He said Cantrell also took a Glock that was in a bag.

After the robbery, the man said Cantrell told him to run or he was going to shoot him. Cantrell fired three shots at the scene, according to the report. A shell casing was located in front of the residence and there was a bullet hole in the apartment building.

Minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle at Verity Parkway and Tytus Avenue. When the car turned onto Clark Street, the officer initiated a traffic stop, but the car took off speeding, according police.

Police said the suspect traveled in excess of 100 mph through the city, failing to stop at stop signs and red lights, and almost struck several vehicles. The pursuit lasted for about 11 minutes in Middletown before the officer ended it due to the reckless driving and the report there was a child in the car.

Ohio Highway Patrol and Franklin Police were contacted. Cantrell crashed the car in Franklin on Lower Springboro Road and ran into a field, according to Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson. Middletown K-9 officers were able to locate him.

Cantrell was arrested and taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was evaluated and released. The baby was also evaluated at the hospital. The woman in the vehicle did not flee and is not charged at this time.

Cantrell, 18, of Valley Forge Court, is charged with aggravated robbery, eluding, child endangering, no operator’s license and reckless operation. His bond is $130,000 that was set at arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court.