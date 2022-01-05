Monday trial set for Dayton businessman Brian Higgins

Also on Wednesday, Higgins, 50, of Dayton, pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud, two counts of tampering with a witness, and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate, according to documents filed with U.S. District Court. He is accused of defrauding an insurance company that paid for repairs to his home.

Higgins’ attorneys Tamara S. Sack and Paul Montague Laufman had petitioned the court in December to remove them, saying Higgins believed they were not effectively representing him.