Montgomery County sheriff announces new concealed handgun program

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced a new program designed to make it easier for people to renew or apply for a new concealed handgun license (CHL).
“Permitium” allows residents to complete paperwork and make payments online before coming into the office.
“This new system will streamline the appointment process, and applicants will be able to receive their permit that day instead of having to return to the office at a later time to pick up their permit,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in a statement. “The new online system allows our staff to review applications, accept payments online by credit/debit card, and conduct background checks ahead of the resident’s appointment.”
Before COVID-19, the office allowed walk-in appointments, but that was switched to appointment only to protect both customers and staff. Appointments, however, were booked months out and some residents decided to get their business done at neighboring counties.
Streck said in the statement that the ability to do the work online is new to the office, but he is confident that the new system is a good way to serve residents during the pandemic.
Residents can schedule their appointments by visiting https://montgomeryoh.permitium.com/entry.