Montgomery County sheriff announces new concealed handgun program

“Permitium” allows residents to complete paperwork and make payments online before coming into the office.

“This new system will streamline the appointment process, and applicants will be able to receive their permit that day instead of having to return to the office at a later time to pick up their permit,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in a statement. “The new online system allows our staff to review applications, accept payments online by credit/debit card, and conduct background checks ahead of the resident’s appointment.”