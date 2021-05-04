Montgomery County Sheriff says area needs more mental health resources

He said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need.

Streck said getting more resources into the community is possible. He noted that before 2015, there weren’t many options for those addicted to opioids and other drugs, but after the attention brought on by the opioid crisis, there are now more opportunities for treatment.

He said talking about the issue will bring better results.

The sheriff and some of his staff were in the parking lot of Sam’s Club on Miamisburg-Centerville Road handing out flyers and information Tuesday morning. With them was the Mobile Vet Center. The Vet Center helps combat veterans suffering from mental health issues.

Jay Wain Scott, director of the Dayton Vet Center, said 22 veterans die by suicide a day nationwide due to mental health issues, and he’s recently seen more cases locally. He said the Dayton Vet Center is there to help veterans work through the issues.

Mental health resources

Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Care line (for mental health emergencies): 937-224-4646

TCN Behavioral Health Services for Greene County crisis hotline: 937-376-8701

Miami Valley Warmline (for non-emergency support or information about available resources): 937-528-7777

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center: 937-258-4991

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Pathways of Hope Center: 937-573-2103

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental health Services: 937-443-1416, or download the GetHelpNow Montgomery County App on Google Play or the Apple Store.