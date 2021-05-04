Montgomery County Sheriff says area needs more mental health resources

May is mental health awareness month and the Montgomery County sheriff said the area needs more mental health resources.
“We want the community to know we don’t want (mental health issues) to be a stigma anymore,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “If they have family or loved ones that have a mental health issue, that it’s all right to talk about it and seek help.”
One in five Americans lives with a mental health condition, according to the sheriff’s office, and it’s an issue that law enforcement officers run into all the time while on calls. But the sheriff’s office is impacted additionally because many of those suffering end up in the county jail because of the lack of resources in the community, Streck said.
“Trying to get people to realize we need more resources and that it’s OK for people to talk about it is one of my main priorities as sheriff,” he said.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need.
Streck said getting more resources into the community is possible. He noted that before 2015, there weren’t many options for those addicted to opioids and other drugs, but after the attention brought on by the opioid crisis, there are now more opportunities for treatment.
He said talking about the issue will bring better results.
The sheriff and some of his staff were in the parking lot of Sam’s Club on Miamisburg-Centerville Road handing out flyers and information Tuesday morning. With them was the Mobile Vet Center. The Vet Center helps combat veterans suffering from mental health issues.
Jay Wain Scott, director of the Dayton Vet Center, said 22 veterans die by suicide a day nationwide due to mental health issues, and he’s recently seen more cases locally. He said the Dayton Vet Center is there to help veterans work through the issues.
Mental health resources
Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Care line (for mental health emergencies): 937-224-4646
TCN Behavioral Health Services for Greene County crisis hotline: 937-376-8701
Miami Valley Warmline (for non-emergency support or information about available resources): 937-528-7777
Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center: 937-258-4991
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Pathways of Hope Center: 937-573-2103
Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental health Services: 937-443-1416, or download the GetHelpNow Montgomery County App on Google Play or the Apple Store.