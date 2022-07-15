Montgomery County to receive up to $3.5M from Rite Aid in opioid case settlement

As part of the settlement, Heck said Rite Aid will immediately provide Montgomery County with at least $1,250,000, and possibly as much as $3,500,000, to be used for drug treatment and prevention programs, public education and support and training for first responders dealing with fentanyl and other drugs.

The lawsuit against Rite Aid was one of five cases across the U.S. chosen in March 2021 by federal courts as “bellweather” cases, to serve as an example for the numerous other cases similar cases related to opioids.