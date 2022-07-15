dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County to receive up to $3.5M from Rite Aid in opioid case settlement

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck has issued a statement after Rite Aid reached a settlement as part of ongoing lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies.

As part of the settlement, Heck said Rite Aid will immediately provide Montgomery County with at least $1,250,000, and possibly as much as $3,500,000, to be used for drug treatment and prevention programs, public education and support and training for first responders dealing with fentanyl and other drugs.

The lawsuit against Rite Aid was one of five cases across the U.S. chosen in March 2021 by federal courts as “bellweather” cases, to serve as an example for the numerous other cases similar cases related to opioids.

Heck said this suit and settlement will be an example for other cases pending against pharmacies.

We are pleased that we were able to reach this settlement agreement and receive this money for the benefit of the citizens of Montgomery County in combatting opioid addiction,” he said. “My office will continue its litigation against the remaining defendants to obtain additional resources from those responsible for this epidemic to help us deal with this crisis.”

