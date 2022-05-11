BreakingNews
2 organizations file federal lawsuit against Lebanon, officials on abortion ordinance
dayton-daily-news logo
X

US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Raby, File)

caption arrowCaption
More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Raby, File)

Local News
By Associated Press and Staff Report
27 minutes ago
In Montgomery County, 337 died from overdose deaths in 2021.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.

The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting.

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, called the latest numbers “truly staggering.”

Last year in Montgomery County there were 337 accidental overdose deaths, an increase from 323 the year before, according to  Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team data.

Some bright news locally is there has been fewer accidental overdose deaths in Montgomery County in 2022 compared to this time in 2021. Preliminary data shows 95 people in Montgomery County died in accidental overdoses between January and April of this year while 120 people died of accidental overdoses last year in the same time frame.

More people are seeking treatment for addiction now than in the past couple of years when the pandemic limited treatment options, Richard Confer, the founder of Recovery Works Healing Center in West Carrollton, told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year.

“We’re busier with people seeking treatment which is good,” Confer said. “I don’t know if the use (of drugs) is any worse or better, but I do think we have seen an increase in people coming out and getting help more recently. If people are engaged in treatment, we usually don’t see overdose deaths take place.”

He said some of the people seeking treatment are doing so after being ordered to by a court, but he believes whatever it takes for people to get help is in their best interest. Officials have said that more drugs now are laced with fentanyl and other substances that the user might not know about, and therefore are even more dangerous.

Confer said people going through addiction usually need assistance to defeat it, and loved ones should support them.

“The reality of it is you can’t make anybody get help,” he said. “The best way to do it is to love someone and encourage them to get treatment. Don’t enable the behavior, but encourage them to get help.”

The White House issued a statement calling the accelerating pace of overdose deaths “unacceptable” and promoting its recently announced national drug control strategy. It calls for measures like connecting more people to treatment, disrupting drug trafficking and expanding access to the overdose-reversing medication naloxone.

U.S. overdose deaths have risen most years for more than two decades. The increase began in the 1990s with overdoses involving opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl.

Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug. Some people take multiple drugs and inexpensive fentanyl has been increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers’ knowledge, officials say.

“The net effect is that we have many more people, including those who use drugs occasionally and even adolescents, exposed to these potent substances that can cause someone to overdose even with a relatively small exposure,” Volkow said in a statement.

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem as lockdowns and other restrictions isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.

Overdose death trends are geographically uneven. Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021 — the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.

Accidental Overdose Deaths in Montgomery County by year

2017 – 566

2018 – 291

2019 – 288

2020 – 323

2021 -337

Source: Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team

In Other News
1
Five Rivers Health Centers opens new $31M facility in Edgemont
2
2 organizations file federal lawsuit against Lebanon, officials on...
3
State auditor says improper Medicaid payments made to Springboro...
4
Trotwood police: Missing toddler thought to be in ‘imminent danger’...
5
Dayton residents’ electric rates will cost less, council says

About the Author

Associated Press and Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top