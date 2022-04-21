dayton-daily-news logo
Moraine man indicted for attempted rape accused of attacking woman at Kettering mall

Derek McGrew

Derek McGrew

Crime & Law
By
6 minutes ago

A Moraine man indicted Thursday for attempted rape is accused of attacking a woman inside a women’s restroom at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

Derek James McGrew, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempted rape, kidnapping, abduction, gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor public indecency.

McGrew is accused of exposing himself to a woman around 9:30 p.m. April 11 inside a restroom on the east side of the shopping center at 300 E. Stroop Road after he was told multiple times to stop, according to an affidavit.

He reportedly tried to take the woman’s pants off, fondled her and pulled her hair before she was able to break free and report it to security, the affidavit stated.

McGrew also is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Kettering Municipal Court for a probation violation hearing for a 2021 misdemeanor voyeurism and public indecency case in Moraine, records show.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail.

