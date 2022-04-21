Moraine man indicted for attempted rape accused of attacking woman at Kettering mall

Derek James McGrew, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempted rape, kidnapping, abduction, gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor public indecency.

McGrew is accused of exposing himself to a woman around 9:30 p.m. April 11 inside a restroom on the east side of the shopping center at 300 E. Stroop Road after he was told multiple times to stop, according to an affidavit.