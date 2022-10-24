More details on former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sex crimes expected today

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to discuss the indictment of a former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sex crimes during a press conference this afternoon.
Donald A. Gronbeck, 42, of Bath Twp., is facing multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, sexual battering, sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.
The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
On Friday the prosecutor’s office announced Gronbeck was arrested. He is being held in the Greene County Jail, according to Miami Valley Jails booking records.
Gronbeck’s medical license was permanently suspended earlier this year amid accusations of sexual misconduct against his patients. He was accused of several acts of sexual misconduct with eight patients under his care between 2013 and 2022, filings from the State Medical Board of Ohio show. He worked at Yellow Springs Primary Care up until January.
Gronbeck is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his female patients, and at least six other female patients reported instances of groping or sexual contact, according to state medical board filings.
Documents from the state medical board further accuse Gronbeck of writing a patient a prescription for Rivastigmine patches, commonly used to treat Alzheimer’s and dementia, and then instructing her to hand out the patches to his employees.
Gronbeck also allegedly created a private email account and used a messaging app called Cover Me, where messages disappear quickly and are not saved, to have sexually explicit conversations with a female patient, according to the state investigation.
Gronbeck is a graduate of Antioch College and Wright State University School of Medicine, and worked for Antioch College as the campus doctor from 2015-2019, according to a statement from the college earlier this year.