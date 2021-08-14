NAACP calls for robust, national search for new Dayton police chief

Explore Dayton Police Chief Biehl announces retirement

Foward said he has met with Carper, and he plans to meet with him quarterly moving forward to discuss policing issues in Dayton. The NAACP president said that gender and race should not be taken into account when selecting the new chief, and the city should choose the most qualified candidate. But the leader should be committed to diversity and recruiting a diverse workforce.

In addition, the next police chief should set up times to meet with community groups and should work with local schools to promote relationships with children and teens in the community, he said.

“The next chief must be visible with boots on the ground,” Foward said. “He or she should value transparency and welcome citizen’s input into the policies and practices of the department.”

The new chief should also go to local churches to communicate and listen to residents’ concerns, Dayton Unit NAACP 3rd Vice President Willie A. Terrell Jr. said.

“It’s very important that the new chief is on the ground and working with those people on the ground,” Terrell said. “Get out of the cars and go around the beat and talk to folks about their concern.”