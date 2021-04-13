X

City of Dayton to discuss police department today at press conference

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl talks to the Dayton Daily News about crime trends in the city in 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl talks to the Dayton Daily News about crime trends in the city in 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | Updated 20 minutes ago
By Cornelius FrolikParker Perry

The city of Dayton will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the police department.

The city has not given details about the meeting, but Police Chief Richard Biehl, who has been with the department for 13 years, will speak at the City Hall press conference. Mayor Nan Whaley and City Manager Shelley Dickstein also are scheduled to give remarks.

On Monday, the Dayton City Commission announced the members of the Police Reform Implementation Committee, which will monitor the implementation of working group recommendations over a six-month period.

The committee will have two roles, according to the city:

1. Receive updates on implementation of working group recommendations from Ccity staff nd ensure they are being implemented in alignment with the working group’s intentions; and

2. Give feedback on a process for setting up a long-term accountability structure, including recruitment of long-term participants.

The Police Reform Working Groups made recommendations to create a new long-term accountability structure to strengthen and expand community engagement and oversight of policing issues. Recommendations that are not fully implemented by the end of the six-month implementation period will be monitored by the appropriate long-term committee in this new structure.

As the recommendation phase of the police reform process came to an end, volunteers from each working group were solicited to sit on the Implementation Committee. The committee members, along with their original working group assignments, are below:

Paul Bradley, Oversight

Daj’za Demmings, Oversight

Carla Maragano, Oversight

Angelina Jackson, Use-of-Force

Jeff Jackson, Use-of-Force

Atta Shahid, Use-of-Force

Nicole “Niki” Van Kirk, Use-of-Force

Julio Mateo, Training

Ann Charles Watts, Training

Mattie White, Training

Travis T. Dunnington, Recruitment, Promotions, and Discipline

Natasha R. Spears, Recruitment, Promotions, and Discipline

Cornell D. Trammell, Jr., Recruitment, Promotions, and Discipline

Youssef A Elzein, Community Engagement

David K. Greer, Community Engagement

Marcie Sherman, Community Engagement

The Implementation Committee will meet regularly over the next six months. Meetings will be live-streamed at daytonohio.gov/govtv. The final list of recommendations from the reform committees is available at www.daytonohio.gov/recommendations.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.