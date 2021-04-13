City of Dayton to discuss police department today at press conference

The city of Dayton will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the police department.
The city has not given details about the meeting, but Police Chief Richard Biehl, who has been with the department for 13 years, will speak at the City Hall press conference. Mayor Nan Whaley and City Manager Shelley Dickstein also are scheduled to give remarks.
On Monday, the Dayton City Commission announced the members of the Police Reform Implementation Committee, which will monitor the implementation of working group recommendations over a six-month period.
The committee will have two roles, according to the city:
1. Receive updates on implementation of working group recommendations from Ccity staff nd ensure they are being implemented in alignment with the working group’s intentions; and
2. Give feedback on a process for setting up a long-term accountability structure, including recruitment of long-term participants.
The Police Reform Working Groups made recommendations to create a new long-term accountability structure to strengthen and expand community engagement and oversight of policing issues. Recommendations that are not fully implemented by the end of the six-month implementation period will be monitored by the appropriate long-term committee in this new structure.
As the recommendation phase of the police reform process came to an end, volunteers from each working group were solicited to sit on the Implementation Committee. The committee members, along with their original working group assignments, are below:
Paul Bradley, Oversight
Daj’za Demmings, Oversight
Carla Maragano, Oversight
Angelina Jackson, Use-of-Force
Jeff Jackson, Use-of-Force
Atta Shahid, Use-of-Force
Nicole “Niki” Van Kirk, Use-of-Force
Julio Mateo, Training
Ann Charles Watts, Training
Mattie White, Training
Travis T. Dunnington, Recruitment, Promotions, and Discipline
Natasha R. Spears, Recruitment, Promotions, and Discipline
Cornell D. Trammell, Jr., Recruitment, Promotions, and Discipline
Youssef A Elzein, Community Engagement
David K. Greer, Community Engagement
Marcie Sherman, Community Engagement
The Implementation Committee will meet regularly over the next six months. Meetings will be live-streamed at daytonohio.gov/govtv. The final list of recommendations from the reform committees is available at www.daytonohio.gov/recommendations.