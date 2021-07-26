NEW DETAILS: Bond set for woman shot by Dayton Police officer

They also saw a red Chevrolet Impala that was parked but running against the curb in front of the home.

Legrand allegedly accelerated toward the woman, who was standing on the sidewalk, according to court documents. The car jumped the curb toward the woman, but she was able to back out of its path.

Damika L. Legrand. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

As the vehicle accelerated forward, Officer Joshua Gundaker fired three rounds. Legrand drove back onto the street and fled, Henderson said. He said the incident took place in a matter of four seconds.

At 10:50 p.m., Legrand called 911, reporting she was shot and had her daughter in the vehicle.

The child was not injured but was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be examined. Police contacted children’s services, Henderson said, and the girl was placed into the custody of a relative.

Medics rendered aid to Legrand and transported her to the hospital. She was released shortly and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Henderson said there is no indication the officer knew there was a child in the back of the Impala. The car reportedly had dark-tinted windows. He also said it was unclear whether that knowledge would have changed the officer’s decision.

“Obviously everything impacts the decision officers make,” Henderson said. “So they take all the influences and try to process that through during these incidents.”

Gundaker was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau.

Gundaker has worked as a Dayton Police officer for a little more than two years and has four written commendations and one written reprimand, according to a performance history summary from Dayton Police.

The reprimand said that in June 2020 he was escorting a prisoner from a medical facility to a cruiser without handcuffing the prisoner. The prisoner fled from his custody but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

The officer was commended for his work in helping track down an alleged sex offender, for his work on two cases where he helped track down alleged kidnappers and for his actions in January 2020 when he helped residents trapped in an apartment complex that was on fire.

The rescue commendation says five officers were called to a breaking and entering on West Grand Avenue.

“While there, you heard cries for help coming from 320 Grafton Avenue and observed a fire on the third floor,” the commendation says. “All five officers entered the apartment building and notified residents of the fire and escorted them out. Numerous residents were trapped on the third floor and wanted to jump to the concrete below. Knowing they would be injured, you talked numerous residents into waiting for the fire department to rescue them with ladders.”