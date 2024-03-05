New details emerge on Middletown, police chief’s separation deal

Birk signed the agreement Feb. 22, and council is expected to vote Tuesday night on it.

On Dec. 20, Birk was placed on paid administrative leave “until further notice” by City Manager Paul Lolli.

“Birk and council, along with its employees and agents, specifically and unequivocally deny any wrongdoing, and the parties further state that there has been no determination of wrongdoing made by any of the parties,” the separation agreement says.

The separation agreement does not explain why Birk was placed on leave, and city officials have refused to talk about it.

Instead, the deal sets rules to prevent either side from saying anything disparaging about the other.

Birk will receive his regular salary and benefits through Dec. 31, 2024, when his resignation for retirement purposes will take effect.

Until then, Birk will be considered a consultant.

“He shall be reasonably available for assignment for Police Division projects and consultation of the city manager,” the agreement says.

If Birk obtains full-time employment elsewhere prior to Dec. 31, the city will pay him a lump sum equal to his regular salary through the end of the year.

The city also will pay out accrued holiday, sick time and paid time off, plus 50 additional hours of accrued sick leave.

The payments, the agreement says, “are in lieu of any other payments or amounts he may claim are owed to him ... "

“The spirit and intent of this agreement is to terminate with finality any and all issues existing between the parties, and to end their employment relationship in an amicable manner,” the agreement says.

Lolli previously said an investigation was being conducted internally and declined to comment on personnel issues.

Some residents have approached the council and administration asking for details or defending Birk.

Stephen Imm, Birk’s attorney, told the Journal-News in January, “I don’t believe that the chief has done anything to merit any disciplinary action.”

Imm said he was unaware of any criminal allegations against Birk.