NEW DETAILS: Man shot at fairgrounds now in stable condition

A man who was shot during a reported attempted robbery over the weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds is in stable condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The man was originally taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office said that detectives are currently following up on leads to confirm all the suspects involved.
The shooting was reported at about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, when a 911 caller said that he was asleep in his car when a group of three men tried to break in.
In the call, the man said he shouted at the group and then shot at them, hitting one person. The caller also said that one of the three had a gun.
Soon after the shooting was reported, a man arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to dispatch records.
