Injuries life-threatening in shooting at Montgomery County fairgrounds
35 minutes ago

A gunshot victim suffered life-threatening injuries during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp.

The shooting was reported around 3:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Infirmary Road.

“Several suspects attempted to rob an individual inside their vehicle when one individual was shot,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, deputies said.

Additional details are not yet available and the shooting is under investigation.

We will update as more information is learned.

