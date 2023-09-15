New details on Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus

A man is in custody for the murder of another Springfield man downtown on Aug. 7, and court documents shed new light on events that led to the charges, including a previous shooting and an alleged vow for revenge.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jerrel Fleming was arrested Wednesday by marshals, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and officers from the Springfield Police Division.

He is charged with shooting and killing Rakeen Ford, 32, who was found in a downtown parking lot.

Fleming, 37, was wanted by Springfield police on charges of murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.

Fleming was discovered in Columbus after the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team received information about him. He is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

In August, Springfield police had responded to North Spring Street and East North Street regarding a traffic accident and gunshots heard in the area. Ford was found in a parking lot near 150 N. Limestone St., the Springfield post office.

According to an affidavit to obtain a search warrant in Franklin County, traffic camera footage in Springfield showed the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox open their window before shooting several times at Ford’s Nissan Altima and driving off.

According to the affidavit, Ford fled from his car after it crashed and “went down” in the parking lot behind the post office. The Chevrolet Equinox followed him into the lot, and shell casings and a piece of the car’s front bumper were found at the scene.

Ford died of his injuries at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested two passengers, Charles Ingledue and Anthony Lane, near Ford’s Nissan Altima, according to the document. Lane was arrested on outstanding warrants, and Ingledue on a having weapons while under disability charge.

Shell casings were found in the street and throughout the scene, and Springfield Division of Police officers found a gun with an empty magazine and an iPhone that had in alert saying it had been in a vehicle accident and had contacted police in the backseat of the Nissan, according to the affidavit.

According to the document, an SPD officer had seen the two cars chasing each other at a high rate of speed. There were also 911 calls reporting shots fired at East and Rice streets and at Wayside Tavern.

Fleming had been shot on July 5 on West Main Street, according to the affidavit. He was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield and throughout the course of the investigation, he posted on Snapchat that he would “seek revenge,” according to the document.

“Information was passed on to the Springfield Police Division that Fleming suspected Rakeem ‘Killa’ Ford as one of the suspects that shot him, giving him motive to want to kill Rakeem Ford,” the affidavit stated.

Fleming is believed to be the driver of the Chevrolet on Aug. 7 after review of video footage showed a matching windshield sticker, a missing front license plate and damaged front bumper matching the car that took him home from the hospital when he was shot in July and the car seen in Ford’s shooting.

“It is easily seen on camera that a distinct piece of the bumper that was left at the crash scene during Rakeem Ford’s homicide was missing from this vehicle,” the document stated.

There have been eight homicides in Springfield this year.

Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

“The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Teams bring together local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to collectively work on warrants for the most violent crimes. The safe and timely arrest of this fugitive, who was wanted from several counties away, occurred because of these relationships.” said Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, in a press release.