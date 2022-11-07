NEW DETAILS: Police release images connected to East Third Street shooting

Police released surveillance video images Monday after a 20-year-old woman was shot and a nearby business and parked vehicle struck by gunfire during a Friday afternoon fight in Dayton.
Officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at East Third and North Jefferson streets.
The gunshot victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The fight involved at least eight people who were were seen on surveillance video from nearby businesses, police said Friday.
Violent Offenders Unit detectives are conducting an investigation, which also showed that a business at 123 E. Third St. and a parked vehicle were struck by gunfire during the shooting, Lt. Steve Bauer said Monday.
Detectives reportedly found at least two shell casings in a parking lot and a business had a bullet hole in the metal framing of a window.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 937-333-1232 or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
Credit: Courtesy Dayton Police Department
