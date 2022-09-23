NEW DETAILS: Suspects in Xenia Twp. shooting planned to kill woman, records show

“Davis stated he did not shoot [the woman] again because the gun jammed,” court documents stated.

He also reportedly said the gun was thrown off the Webster Street bridge in Dayton, Investigators found a gun in the river by the bridge and sent it to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis.

On Sept. 12, a Xenia police sergeant found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck near a field off Hilltop Road, according to court records. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman identified one of the individuals involved as Brown — he ex-boyfriend. She was not able to provide full names for Brown’s two friends, later identified as Morgan and Davis, but provided a physical description of both, according to court records.

The victim reportedly picked up Brown to talk. When she arrived at a Dayton residence, she got in the passenger seat, with Brown taking the driver seat and Morgan and Davis getting into the back of the car, according to court documents.

They stopped in the 900 block of Ford Road of Xenia Twp. and got out of the car. The woman told detectives while walking around she heard a gunshot and saw one of Brown’s friends with the gun, according to an affidavit. She reportedly tried to run away, but fell.

“Brown’s friend with the gun assaulted her with the firearm by hitting her with the firearm on her head,” the affidavit stated. “[She] was able to flee from Brown and his two friends.”

An affidavit filed when Brown was charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property indicated the woman told detectives Brown pointed the gun at her. But two affidavits filed in Davis and Morgan’s cases indicated she saw one of her ex-boyfriend’s friends with the gun.

On Thursday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced charges were approved against Morgan and Davis in the case.

Davis is facing attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges, according to court documents. Morgan was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.