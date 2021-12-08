dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Vandalia man charged in U.S. 35 shooting of ex’s new boyfriend

Michael Vincent Johnson
Michael Vincent Johnson

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Vandalia man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend Monday evening on U.S. 35 in Dayton after causing the couple to crash into his car.

Michael Vincent Johnson, 42, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court for felonious assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of firearm on prohibited premises and having a weapon under disability.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said the shooting and crash was “over a mutual romantic interest” between Johnson and the victim.

Johnson was traveling west in the center lane of U.S. 35 around 6:30 p.m. while the gunshot victim was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with Johnson’s ex-girlfriend in the passenger seat, also headed west in the center lane. Johnson began slowing and tapping his brakes and then came to a stop, which caused the Tahoe to rear-end Johnson’s car. Johnson got out of the car and fired two shots at the Tahoe, striking the victim in the right forearm, according to an affidavit.

Johnson got back in his car and then chased the Tahoe onto Steve Whalen Boulevard, where the vehicles collided. The impact forced the Tahoe into the median, striking a couple trees, the document stated. The victim was able to free his SUV and drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital, where police said he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Johnson and his car were found shortly after near Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

