NEW DETAILS: Vandalia man charged in U.S. 35 shooting of ex’s new boyfriend

Johnson was traveling west in the center lane of U.S. 35 around 6:30 p.m. while the gunshot victim was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with Johnson’s ex-girlfriend in the passenger seat, also headed west in the center lane. Johnson began slowing and tapping his brakes and then came to a stop, which caused the Tahoe to rear-end Johnson’s car. Johnson got out of the car and fired two shots at the Tahoe, striking the victim in the right forearm, according to an affidavit.

Johnson got back in his car and then chased the Tahoe onto Steve Whalen Boulevard, where the vehicles collided. The impact forced the Tahoe into the median, striking a couple trees, the document stated. The victim was able to free his SUV and drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital, where police said he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.