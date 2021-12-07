One in hospital connected to hit and run, shooting Monday evening

Records said that police received a report of shots fired and a hit and run on westbound U.S. 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard at 6:34 p.m. Monday evening.

Nobody was found injured at the scene, but about 40 minutes later at 7:14 p.m., a person with a gunshot wound walked into Miami Valley Hospital. Police were later able to connect the person to the shooting on U.S. 35, records said.