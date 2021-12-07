One in hospital connected to hit and run, shooting Monday evening

One person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound connected to a hit and run on U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Records said that police received a report of shots fired and a hit and run on westbound U.S. 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard at 6:34 p.m. Monday evening.
Nobody was found injured at the scene, but about 40 minutes later at 7:14 p.m., a person with a gunshot wound walked into Miami Valley Hospital. Police were later able to connect the person to the shooting on U.S. 35, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
