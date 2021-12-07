dayton-daily-news logo
One in hospital connected to hit and run, shooting Monday evening

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
38 minutes ago

One person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound connected to a hit and run on U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that police received a report of shots fired and a hit and run on westbound U.S. 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard at 6:34 p.m. Monday evening.

Nobody was found injured at the scene, but about 40 minutes later at 7:14 p.m., a person with a gunshot wound walked into Miami Valley Hospital. Police were later able to connect the person to the shooting on U.S. 35, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

