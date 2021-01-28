New trial date set in Dayton murder case where man was shot at apartment complex

Karlton Jones, 25, was supposed to appear in front of a jury on Feb. 8, but that was rescheduled this week. He is now due back in court on June 21 for a trial, according to court documents.

Jones faces charges of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is accused of killing Chendo “BJ” Lamont Buford Jr. on March 2 at an apartment complex on Northcrest Drive.