New trial date set in Dayton murder case where man was shot at apartment complex

A trial to resolve a case that accuses a man of a shooting death is set to take place in June.
Karlton Jones, 25, was supposed to appear in front of a jury on Feb. 8, but that was rescheduled this week. He is now due back in court on June 21 for a trial, according to court documents.
Jones faces charges of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is accused of killing Chendo “BJ” Lamont Buford Jr. on March 2 at an apartment complex on Northcrest Drive.
When police arrived, they found Buford had been shot multiple times and was dead, according to the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office.
“Multiple eyewitnesses identified the defendant as the shooter,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Jones remains in Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.