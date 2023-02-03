X
One in custody after attempted shooting in Trotwood

Crime & Law
One person is in custody after reportedly trying to shoot another person in Trotwood late Thursday.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews were called to the 4800 block of Olive Road at 9:54 p.m. after the 911 caller said they had been shot at.

Dispatchers said that the suspect fled the scene but was later caught by police.

The suspect asked for a medic after they were arrested, but the 911 caller was uninjured, according to dispatch records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

