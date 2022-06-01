One in custody after ramming cruiser, fleeing traffic stop in Trotwood

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, law enforcement originally stopped the vehicle at 6:59 p.m. in the area of Salem Avenue and Wolf Road.

The vehicle fled from the traffic stop, crashing into a cruiser, records said. They drove north, making their way onto Interstate 75. Records said the suspect led law enforcement north into Miami County before coming back down I-75, going west on Interstate 70, and eventually leaving the highway and stopping in the parking lot of Meijer in Englewood.