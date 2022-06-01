dayton-daily-news logo
X

One in custody after ramming cruiser, fleeing traffic stop in Trotwood

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

One person is in custody after reportedly ramming a cruiser and fleeing from a traffic stop in Trotwood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, law enforcement originally stopped the vehicle at 6:59 p.m. in the area of Salem Avenue and Wolf Road.

ExploreVictim ID’d in Trotwood deadly shooting; Police name person of interest

The vehicle fled from the traffic stop, crashing into a cruiser, records said. They drove north, making their way onto Interstate 75. Records said the suspect led law enforcement north into Miami County before coming back down I-75, going west on Interstate 70, and eventually leaving the highway and stopping in the parking lot of Meijer in Englewood.

Records said the person was reported in custody at 7:31 p.m.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported during the pursuit.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Darke County detective accidentally shoots himself in hand
2
Trotwood man sentenced to 24 years in fiery crash that killed Dayton...
3
Dayton police seek surveillance footage in deadly shooting
4
Man dies following shooting outside Dayton shopping center Sunday
5
Man injured in Walmart shooting remains in hospital

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top