Coroner’s office called to deadly shooting in Trotwood

At least one person was killed Monday afternoon following a shooting reported in Trotwood.
Police and medics were called just before 3:20 p.m. on a report of a man shot in the 20 block of Elmore Street. However, the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene for the gunshot victim, whose name has not been released.
We are working to learn more and will update this report.
