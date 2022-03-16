Hamburger icon
One in hospital after reported stabbing in Dayton

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

One person is in the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton late Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue at 9:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Explore4 girls seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Harrison Twp.

Dispatch records said that medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital, but their condition is not known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

