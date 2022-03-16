One in hospital after reported stabbing in Dayton

One person is in the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton late Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue at 9:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatch records said that medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital, but their condition is not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
