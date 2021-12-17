Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

One mail fraud charged dropped, seven felony counts remain against Dayton businessman

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins faces trail on federal charges. He pleaded not guilty.
caption arrowCaption
Dayton businessman Brian Higgins faces trail on federal charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
28 minutes ago

Federal prosecutors eliminated one of four mail fraud charges against Dayton businessman Brian Higgins in his insurance fraud case, according to a fourth superseding indictment filed this week in U.S. District Court in Dayton.

The counts in the updated indictment replace those in three earlier indictments of Higgins, 50, of Dayton, who pleaded not guilty after the original indictment was announced in 2019.

Higgins is accused of defrauding an insurance company that paid for repairs to his home.

ExploreIndictment: Businessman used money from insurance at casino for phone bill

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the updated indictment on Jan. 5, and his trial is set for Jan. 10 before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose on three counts of mail fraud, two counts of tampering with a witness, and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate, according to the indictment. All are felonies.

Higgins is the final defendant remaining in the federal government’s public corruption investigation that led to the conviction of former Dayton city commissioner Joey D. Williams, 55, of Dayton; former state representative Clayton Luckie, 58, of Dayton; and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn, 47, of Huber Heights.

ExploreConfidential informants, secret recordings reveal ex-city commissioner bribery scheme

Luckie served his term, Williams was released early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Winburn is scheduled to begin serving his term on Jan. 10.

ExploreCompanies at center of federal indictment worked on $4.7 million in city of Dayton contracts using disadvantaged status

Green Star Trucking, owned by former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron, 73; and Steve Rauch Inc., owned by Steve Rauch, 66, of Germantown, also pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to engage in mail fraud and were fined.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreEffort intensifies to attract, retain talented workers in Dayton region
ExploreIdentity thefts are up, but many people don’t act to protect themselves
ExplorePHOTOS: Federal funding helped make these local road and bridge projects happen
ExploreThe Great Mismatch: Why aren’t companies with record job openings connecting with applicants?
ExploreSolving the child care problem could help solve worker shortage

In Other News
1
Dayton police investigating double stabbing
2
Man indicted for desecration of Washington Twp. church
3
Englewood man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual battery
4
3 men indicted after misunderstanding between motorists ends in assault
5
Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and more seized following Miami Valley Bulk...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top