One of two men wanted in Miami County now in jail

One of two men wanted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants is now in jail.
Eric Glenn Harold Coe, 42, of Bellefontaine, was arrested Thursday in Bellefontaine and booked into the Logan County Jail.
He is suspected of numerous car break-ins in Brown, Lostcreek and Springcreek townships from December through February, according to a release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Coe also has a warrant in Montgomery County following his indictment Thursday in connection to a Feb. 27 break-in at a detached garage in the 6100 block of Aaron Lane in Huber Heights, court records show.
The second suspect is Brian Murray, 39, who has no known address. He has an arrest warrant out of Miami County for breaking and entering and is suspected in several scrap metal thefts from January through April in Bethel Twp., the sheriff said.
Murray also has a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs through the Huber Heights Police Division, Duchak said.
Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.