Passenger steals Metro bus, abandons it in Mason, prompting school lockdown

Mason City Schools went on lockdown Thursday after a passenger who stole a Cincinnati Metro bus abandoned it in a Mason neighborhood.
The bus was taken around noon during a layover in Lincoln Heights when no other passengers were aboard, Metro told our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.
The Metro driver was not harmed and was not on the bus when it was stolen.
The suspect drive about 15 miles to the area of Cloverwood and Acoma drives in Mason, where the bus was abandoned, WCPO reported.
Woodlawn police used K9 units to search for the subject after discovering the bus.
The Mason Early Childhood Center, Mason Elementary School, Mason Intermediate School, Mason Middle School and Mason High School ensured all exterior doors were locked after it was reported that the bus had been found in Mason around 1 p.m., according to district spokeswoman Tracey Carson.
It is not clear whether the suspect was taken into custody.