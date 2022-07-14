Police: Man shot 5 times during argument at Dayton house party; suspect charged

The gunshot victim was at the house party there with a friend and Johnson also was at the party with a friend when the four got into an argument. The gunshot victim’s friend told police that he and Johnson’s friend cooled things down between them when the victim and Johnson went outside, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s friend told police he “heard loud arguing” and went outside, where he said Johnson was shooting a firearm and then saw his friend fall to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.