Police: Man shot 5 times during argument at Dayton house party; suspect charged

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

Crime & Law
By
58 minutes ago

A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man five times after an argument broke out over the weekend at a Dayton house party.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson of Dayton was charged this week in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability for a 2014 drug conviction, court records show.

Dayton police were called at 4:20 a.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue on a report of a shooting.

The gunshot victim was at the house party there with a friend and Johnson also was at the party with a friend when the four got into an argument. The gunshot victim’s friend told police that he and Johnson’s friend cooled things down between them when the victim and Johnson went outside, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s friend told police he “heard loud arguing” and went outside, where he said Johnson was shooting a firearm and then saw his friend fall to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

“(The victim) was shot five times,” the affidavit stated.

The victim’s friend identified Johnson as the shooting suspect, according to court records.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

