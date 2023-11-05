Police arrest Springfield teen accused of bringing gun to Centerville football game

CENTERVILLE — A teen at a Centerville High School football game being played against Springfield was arrested Friday night after he was discovered with a gun, police said.

Officer John Davis said the 17-year-old was from Springfield. The teen was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school safety zone, resisting arrest and failure to provide personal information during a criminal investigation.

Centerville police were assigned to the game as security, per an agreement with Centerville schools.

“A spectator alerted our officers of another spectator in the stands with a handgun concealed in their pocket. Our officers quickly identified the subject and he was taken into custody and he was charged in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court,” Davis said.

The Dayton Daily News has messages into the Centerville Schools, which sent messages about the incident to parents on Sunday.