Police arrest Springfield teen accused of bringing gun to Centerville football game

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Crime & Law
By and
4 minutes ago
X

CENTERVILLE — A teen at a Centerville High School football game being played against Springfield was arrested Friday night after he was discovered with a gun, police said.

Officer John Davis said the 17-year-old was from Springfield. The teen was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school safety zone, resisting arrest and failure to provide personal information during a criminal investigation.

Centerville police were assigned to the game as security, per an agreement with Centerville schools.

“A spectator alerted our officers of another spectator in the stands with a handgun concealed in their pocket. Our officers quickly identified the subject and he was taken into custody and he was charged in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court,” Davis said.

The Dayton Daily News has messages into the Centerville Schools, which sent messages about the incident to parents on Sunday.

In Other News
1
Registered sex offender pleads guilty in Riverside rape case
2
Police: 2 shot in Xenia trying to stop driver of stolen car after crash
3
Money stolen via Kettering ATM part of skyrocketing ‘skimmer’ crime in...
4
Man critically injured in Jefferson Twp. shooting
5
Trial set for Fairborn man in wrong-way OVI crash that injured...

About the Authors

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top