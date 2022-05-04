Car stolen at gunpoint in Harrison Twp. crashes after chase that begins in Huber Heights

There were no injuries reported to the suspects or officers and the suspects, a man and woman, were taken into custody.

The names of the suspects have not been released but they were taken to the sheriff’s office headquarters to be interviewed before they are booked into the Montgomery County Jail, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office will be handling the investigation into the aggravated robbery and Huber Heights police will handle the fleeing and eluding offense.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges.