I-75 north closed in Moraine due to crash, police investigation

Interstate 75 north is closed in Moraine for a police investigation and crash earlier this morning.
I-75 north is closed at Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The left two lanes were also blocked on I-75 south, but have reopened.
It is not clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved. There is one car on its top on the right shoulder of I-75 north near Dryden Road. Approximately 250 yards away another vehicle was in a ditch. It’s not clear if the vehicles are from the same incident.
Moraine police is handling the investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Dayton and West Carrollton police are also at the scene. We have reached out to police for more information.
