BreakingNews
The election in 5 minutes: Who won, who lost and what’s next
dayton-daily-news logo
X

I-75 north closed in Moraine due to crash, police investigation

Local News
By
Updated 4 minutes ago

Interstate 75 north is closed in Moraine for a police investigation and crash earlier this morning.

I-75 north is closed at Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The left two lanes were also blocked on I-75 south, but have reopened.

ExploreThe election in 5 minutes: Who won, who lost and what’s next

It is not clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved. There is one car on its top on the right shoulder of I-75 north near Dryden Road. Approximately 250 yards away another vehicle was in a ditch. It’s not clear if the vehicles are from the same incident.

Moraine police is handling the investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Dayton and West Carrollton police are also at the scene. We have reached out to police for more information.

In Other News
1
Your electric bill is about to get a lot more expensive
2
The election in 5 minutes: Who won, who lost and what’s next
3
Cities move to keep fireworks ban before new Ohio law starts
4
Organization offers basic needs to people released from prison
5
Beavercreek income tax levy rejected; city to step back, review

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top