I-75 north closed in Moraine due to crash, police investigation

I-75 north is closed at Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The left two lanes were also blocked on I-75 south, but have reopened.

It is not clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved. There is one car on its top on the right shoulder of I-75 north near Dryden Road. Approximately 250 yards away another vehicle was in a ditch. It’s not clear if the vehicles are from the same incident.