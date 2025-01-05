Death of man found in Dayton in January ruled an accident

Breaking: Man ID’d in deadly shooting earlier this month in Dayton

The death of a 25-year-old man found in Dayton early this year has been ruled an accident.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger determined Trenton Ladd died from hypothermia with recent drug use contributing factor.

On Jan. 5, eight Dayton police cruisers responded to Bates Street just north of East Third Street for the report around 12:47 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told this news outlet. The location is two blocks east of Third and Keowee, just east of downtown.

A 911 caller reported a male lying on the sidewalk was not breathing, according to dispatch records.

“I just drove by and saw him laying there,” the caller said.

Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said officers arrived to find a deceased male. He was later identified as Ladd.

