Death of man found in Dayton in January ruled an accident

On Jan. 5, eight Dayton police cruisers responded to Bates Street just north of East Third Street for the report around 12:47 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told this news outlet. The location is two blocks east of Third and Keowee, just east of downtown.

A 911 caller reported a male lying on the sidewalk was not breathing, according to dispatch records.

“I just drove by and saw him laying there,” the caller said.

Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said officers arrived to find a deceased male. He was later identified as Ladd.