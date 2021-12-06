dayton-daily-news logo
Police investigating after 2 shot in Dayton Sunday

By Kristen Spicker
8 minutes ago

Dayton police are investigating a shooting on Ruth Avenue Sunday where two people reported injuries.

A male called 911 around 10:16 a.m. and said that he was shot in an alley, according to dispatch records. He told the dispatcher he was with his cousin when someone started shooting and that he took off running. He also said he didn’t know who shot him.

ExploreJury continues deliberation in rape case against former police officer

Minutes later, a second male called 911 near the intersection of Burnwood and Haberer avenues and reported he was shot in the foot, according to dispatch records. The second caller also said his cousin was shot as well.

Additional information about the victims and their conditions was not available. An incident report from the Dayton Police Department listed four 15-year-old boys as the complainants in the shooting.

ExploreDayton man’s murder conviction shows limits of Ohio self-defense laws

A black BMW 745i was identified as the suspect vehicle, according to the report.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.

Kristen Spicker
