Police investigating after 2 shot in Dayton Sunday

A male called 911 around 10:16 a.m. and said that he was shot in an alley, according to dispatch records. He told the dispatcher he was with his cousin when someone started shooting and that he took off running. He also said he didn’t know who shot him.

Minutes later, a second male called 911 near the intersection of Burnwood and Haberer avenues and reported he was shot in the foot, according to dispatch records. The second caller also said his cousin was shot as well.