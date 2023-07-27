Police: Man fires shots in road rage incident, punches and kicks officers

A man is jailed, accused of firing shots during a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon before assaulting several Dayton officers.

Dakoldes Turner, 21, of Dayton, was charged Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court with three counts of felonious assault on a police officer, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of failing to comply with an order or direction of a police officer.

Turner was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima north on James H. McGee Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, a Chrysler 300. When both cars were lined up next to each other at the red light, the other driver yelled to Turner about having the right of way, according to an affidavit filed in court.

“Turner then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on (the other man’s) car, entering the car hitting the driver seat,” the affidavit stated.

Turner fled to his house, where he assaulted multiple Dayton Police Department officers by punching and kicking them, according to court records.

Turner remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting arraignment.