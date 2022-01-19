Hamburger icon
Police: Man in Moraine standoff says he has shotgun

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
29 minutes ago

A SWAT team was called Tuesday after a wanted man who would not come out of a mobile home told police he had a shotgun.

Police went to the mobile home around 3:45 p.m. on Aloha Drive in the Village Park Community off Dryden Road to take a man into custody on an arrest warrant, according to the Moraine Police Division.

When the man said he had a shotgun, a SWAT team was called.

Negotiators are talking to the man and trying to get him to come out, police said.

