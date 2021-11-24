Man indicted, accused of shooting brother in leg during fight in Trotwood

A 22-year-old Trotwood man indicted Wednesday is accused of shooting his brother last week during a fight in Trotwood.
Daniel Day Coates was issued a summons to appear Dec. 2 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.
Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16 to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on a reported fight with shots fired. Before officers arrived, they received information that a man had been shot, according to police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.
Coates was apprehended a short time later, police said.
According to an affidavit, Coates “knowingly fired a weapon at his brother … hitting him in the back of the left leg, causing serious physical harm with a deadly weapon.”
Bond was set last week at $25,000 for Coates, who is no longer listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.
