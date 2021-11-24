Man indicted, accused of shooting brother in leg during fight in Trotwood

Daniel Day Coates was issued a summons to appear Dec. 2 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16 to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on a reported fight with shots fired. Before officers arrived, they received information that a man had been shot, according to police.