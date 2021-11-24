dayton-daily-news logo
Man indicted, accused of shooting brother in leg during fight in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
51 minutes ago

A 22-year-old Trotwood man indicted Wednesday is accused of shooting his brother last week during a fight in Trotwood.

Daniel Day Coates was issued a summons to appear Dec. 2 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16 to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on a reported fight with shots fired. Before officers arrived, they received information that a man had been shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Coates was apprehended a short time later, police said.

According to an affidavit, Coates “knowingly fired a weapon at his brother … hitting him in the back of the left leg, causing serious physical harm with a deadly weapon.”

Bond was set last week at $25,000 for Coates, who is no longer listed as an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Balduf
