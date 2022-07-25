Police: Oakwood gunfire, robbery led to Middletown pursuit, crash into apartment

The victim fell to the sidewalk and a third suspect exited the car “and they all began to go through (the victim’s) pockets and assault him with closed hand strikes,” the report states.

One of the suspects then fired a shot in the air, after which the victim ran toward Shroyer.

“An additional round was discharged from the firearm, this time being aimed toward (the victim’s) right foot,” according to the police report.

The man “stated that he believed to hear the bullet strike the ground near his foot but was not injured,” police records state.

The victim said he was able to escape and saw the car fleeing.

The car, a burgundy Hyundai sedan, came up on “multiple hits throughout the morning” on traffic cameras from West Carrollton to Kettering, records show.

Franklin police later sought help in finding two male suspects after a high-speed chase through Franklin and Middletown that police said ended with the stolen Hyundai crashing into an apartment.

About 4:45 a.m., Franklin police saw the car on Riley Boulevard at 4th Street. When officers attempted to stop the car, the driver failed to stop and continued at a high speed southbound on Riley, Lt. Brian Pacifico said in the statement.

The car traveled over South Main Street onto Ohio 73 headed west into Middletown, police said. When the driver attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard, he lost control and crashed into an apartment, Pacifico said.

If anyone knows the identity of the males that fled from the car is asked to call Franklin Det. David Hatfield at 937-746-2882.