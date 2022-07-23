Centerville, Kettering bike trails to be connected; work starts in August

Currently, the Iron Horse Bike Trail ends at the north side of I-675, according to Kettering.

The new path will cross Bigger Road just south of the Kettering line and connect to the existing path that goes over the interstate, according to Ingle.

During work on Bigger, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained, he added.

“Potentially, there might be a slowdown, but it will be a continuous flow” situation, Ingle said.

Much of the project will be paid for through federal transportation funds obtained by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Kettering will pay $129,000 and Centerville $119,000, records show.

“It’s been a long-term goal to connect Iron Horse Trail to the city of Centerville’s bike network,” said Centerville city engineer Jim Brinegar. “This is the most cost-effective way to do that while making the entire regional trails system more accessible.”

The section of path on Hewitt Road will be a shared used trail, according to Kettering. The new crossing at Bigger Road will include a center refuge island, signage, pavement markings, lighting and flashers to improve safety for both pedestrians and bikes.

“If you’re traveling south on the Iron Horse trail, there’s no marked route to get over 675 easily,” Ingle said. “So, this will add that connection piece to the Iron Horse trail to continue to the south.”