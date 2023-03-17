BreakingNews
State basketball: CJ falls to Lutheran West when final shot bounces off the rim
X

Police: OVI driver rear-ends Dayton police cruiser early St. Patrick’s Day

Crime & Law
By
9 minutes ago

A Dayton police cruiser was rear-ended early St. Patrick’s Day by a man suspected of driving impaired.

The 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was stopped at a red light just before 1:30 a.m. on southbound Wayne Avenue at the Volkenand Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2002 GMC Envoy also headed south, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

ExploreMontgomery County offering free rides for St. Patrick’s day weekend

“The officer in the cruiser and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Dayton police spokesman James Rider said.

The driver of the Envoy, 42-year-old Robert Signom of Dayton, is suspected of OVI, Rider said.

ExploreOVI checkpoint tonight in Washington Twp.

The officer was only identified as 22-year-old Robert Lyons on the crash report.

The impact pushed both SUVs approximately 83 feet through the intersection. Both vehicles were disabled and were towed from the scene.

Both men have been released from the hospital.

In Other News
1
Ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds denied new trial
2
Felony charges filed against pair caught hiding in Dayton sewer pipe
3
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted for shooting that wounded...
4
VIDEO: Man leads police on chase while driving in reverse, arrested...
5
Woman who drowned 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink gets life in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top