Police: OVI driver rear-ends Dayton police cruiser early St. Patrick’s Day

The 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was stopped at a red light just before 1:30 a.m. on southbound Wayne Avenue at the Volkenand Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2002 GMC Envoy also headed south, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

“The officer in the cruiser and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Dayton police spokesman James Rider said.