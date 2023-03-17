Police: OVI driver rear-ends Dayton police cruiser early St. Patrick’s Day

A Dayton police cruiser was rear-ended early St. Patrick’s Day by a man suspected of driving impaired.
The 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was stopped at a red light just before 1:30 a.m. on southbound Wayne Avenue at the Volkenand Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2002 GMC Envoy also headed south, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
“The officer in the cruiser and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Dayton police spokesman James Rider said.
The driver of the Envoy, 42-year-old Robert Signom of Dayton, is suspected of OVI, Rider said.
The officer was only identified as 22-year-old Robert Lyons on the crash report.
The impact pushed both SUVs approximately 83 feet through the intersection. Both vehicles were disabled and were towed from the scene.
Both men have been released from the hospital.
