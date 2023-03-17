BreakingNews
State basketball: CJ falls to Lutheran West when final shot bounces off the rim
OVI checkpoint tonight in Washington Twp.

32 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force is conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight in Washington Twp.

The OVI checkpoint is from 7 to 11 p.m. in the area of state Route 725 and Paragon Road, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Flagg announced during a St. Patrick’s Day media briefing.

That area was selected because of the frequent number of OVI arrests and crashes that have happened there, Flagg said.

“So far in 2023, we’ve had three OVI arrest and one of those has involved a crash,” he said.

“In 2022 we had 27 OVI arrests in this area and 14 of those involved a crash. Going back to 2021, we had another 27 OVI’s in that location and 18 of those involved a crash and one of those was a fatality,” Flagg said.

The majority of people will be making good decisions not to drink and drive, whether they have a designated driver, call a cab or rideshare service, friend or family member.

“Our problems come from those that are making the poor decision. … We’re out here to educate, we want everybody to stop and think about what they’re doing. Before they make a bad decision tonight,” the captain said.

Ohio law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of OVI checkpoints ahead of time.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

