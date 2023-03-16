Montgomery County offering free rides for St. Patrick’s day weekend

“After having fun here, we want you to go home safely,” he said. “And what would you rather do? Go home with a free ride with an Uber or go to jail in the back seat of a cruiser?”

The prosecutor’s office is partnering with Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads to provide the free rides home.

ArriveSafe also used QR codes over the New Year’s holiday. Heck explained people claimed the vouchers but then didn’t use it.

“So they would take that voucher out of commission so no on else could use it,” he said. “So for awhile we ran out. As soon as I found out we were short on vouchers we added vouchers. So nobody is going to run out of vouchers this year.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are partnering together this weekend to patrol for impaired driving and to keep roads safe.

Beavercreek police will have an increase in officers patrolling this weekend and encouraged motorists to make plans for a safe ride home ahead of time.

In the last five year, impaired driving accounted for 219 crashes with 128 injuries on St. Patrick Day in Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Of those crashes, seven were fatal and resulted in 10 deaths.

“Before celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, designate a sober driver,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, OSHP superintendent. “The safety of everyone on our roadways is our top priority. We want everyone to get to and from their destination safely.”