Preble County man accused of biting, stabbing roommate

A 61-year-old Gratis man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed and cut his roommate Sunday in Preble County.
Craig Thomas Huff is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Eaton Municipal Court for two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor assault.
Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North Ada Doty Street in Gratis on reports of a man stabbing and cutting someone.
Huff told deputies his roommate threatened to kill him, which led to a fight during which Huff pulled a boxcutter knife on his roommate, according to an affidavit filed in municipal court.
Huff’s roommate reportedly had blood coming from wounds to his finger and head.
The roommate, who said he has been living with Huff since December, told deputies there was an argument after he asked Huff a question. He denied “initiating or engaging in” the fight and claimed Huff bit and stabbed him several times, the court record stated.
A woman who said she witnessed the incident said the roommate asked Huff about wood for the fireplace when Huff suddenly “jumped up and began assaulting” his roommate, according to the affidavit.
Huff was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail.
The roommate was taken to a local hospital and reportedly required stitches and staples for his injuries.
