Prosecutor: Kettering bowling alley shooting suspect should be in adult court

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced that in addition to filing a motion to transfer the case, the complaint was amended to charge the teen with four counts of felonious assault, which all carry three-year firearm specifications, and one count each of carrying concealed weapons and possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment.

“Once again, a 17-year-old has a gun and fires it in complete disregard for the safety of others,” Heck stated. “This defendant should not even have a firearm, and certainly should not have discharged it in a crowded bowling alley. Juveniles cannot be permitted to use firearms to solve their petty disputes, and when they do, they will be held accountable.”

The teen remains in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.