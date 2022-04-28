dayton-daily-news logo
X

Prosecutor: Kettering bowling alley shooting suspect should be in adult court

Woodman Lanes had a shooting early Saturday morning. Credit: Jeremy Keller

Combined ShapeCaption
Woodman Lanes had a shooting early Saturday morning. Credit: Jeremy Keller

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday for a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding two people earlier this month inside Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering to face trial in adult court.

Police were called around 12:05 a.m. April 16 to a shooting at the bowling alley at 3200 Woodman Drive.

ExploreRELATED: Two people shot at Kettering bowling alley early Saturday

Investigation revealed that the teen suspect from Dayton got into an argument with another person. The argument led to a fistfight, during which the teen pulled out a gun and fired it, striking two victims, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen was identified as the shooter through witness statements and surveillance video from inside the business.

The two gunshot victims, a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, were treated and released from local hospitals, Kettering police said.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering police investigate bowling alley shooting that injured 2

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced that in addition to filing a motion to transfer the case, the complaint was amended to charge the teen with four counts of felonious assault, which all carry three-year firearm specifications, and one count each of carrying concealed weapons and possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment.

“Once again, a 17-year-old has a gun and fires it in complete disregard for the safety of others,” Heck stated. “This defendant should not even have a firearm, and certainly should not have discharged it in a crowded bowling alley. Juveniles cannot be permitted to use firearms to solve their petty disputes, and when they do, they will be held accountable.”

The teen remains in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

In Other News
1
Bond set at $1 million for man charged in death of Dayton volleyball...
2
Father faces felony after 5-year-old child shoots self while playing...
3
Fairborn man, leader of fentanyl ring, gets 14 years in federal prison
4
Dayton man accused of fatal ‘sucker-punch’ had previous convictions...
5
Man indicted in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top