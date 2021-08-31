Prosecutors leave door open for more charges against Germantown doctor

Watson’s family medicine practice was at 1225 W. Market St. He was a physician for Providence Medical Group, which has removed his profile from the website. Malocu told the judge during Monday’s hearing that he served the community for more than 50 years.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Watson’s medical license on July 14 amid allegations he inappropriately exchanged drugs for sex acts with teenage boys and improperly treated some patients.

Watson was being held in the Montgomery County Jail and was still listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails website Tuesday afternoon. However, an entry indicating bond was posted was entered onto the case docket and the Miami Valley Jails website says Electronic Home Detention Program was granted.

An order setting bail says that he must turn over his passport and undergo electronic monitoring should he post bond.

During the hearing on Monday, Malocu asked the judge to allow his client to go home instead of jail pending his sentencing hearing because Watson has medical issues and doctor appointments set.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that they believed given the seriousness of the crimes, the number of victims in the case and the length of time the allegations span, he was a risk to the community and asked the judge for a high bond.