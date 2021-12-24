Hamburger icon
Report: Victim suffers multiple stab wounds in Dayton

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

Dayton police and medics were called late Thursday night to a report of a stabbing in the city.

The stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m. at McDonald’s at 410 S. Main St., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

It is not clear whether he was stabbed in the parking lot or went to the fast-food restaurant to get help.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

