Riverside man indicted for setting fire to mother, mother’s home on Mother’s Day

On the evening of Sunday, May 9, Riverside police and fire were dispatched to a home on Eisenhower Drive. The residence was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived, the release said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that Johnathan Lambes, 26, had started the fire. The officers located a burn victim who was identified as Lambes mother. Further investigations, including witness interviews and surveillance videos, showed that Lambes had set fire to the home and made threats to his mother, who is currently hospitalized, the release said.