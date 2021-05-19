Riverside man indicted for setting fire to mother, mother’s home on Mother’s Day

A Riverside man has been indicted for setting fire to his mother and his mother’s home on Mother’s Day, a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.
On the evening of Sunday, May 9, Riverside police and fire were dispatched to a home on Eisenhower Drive. The residence was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived, the release said.
Witnesses at the scene told officers that Johnathan Lambes, 26, had started the fire. The officers located a burn victim who was identified as Lambes mother. Further investigations, including witness interviews and surveillance videos, showed that Lambes had set fire to the home and made threats to his mother, who is currently hospitalized, the release said.
Lambes was indicted on one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated arson - harm to person, one count of aggravated arson - occupied structure, one count of felonious assault - serious harm and one count of domestic violence.
Lambes is scheduled to be arraigned on May 25. He is currently in custody in Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond.