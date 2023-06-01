Riverside man ID’d in deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Dayton

A 23-year-old Riverside man was identified as the person killed in a shooting in Dayton over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Jeremiah Wilcox was pronounced dead in the 100 block of Pierce Street Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Wilcox’s cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Dayton police were called to a shooting reported near Steele Avenue and Pierce Street around 4:48 a.m. Investigators discovered a vehicle crashed in the 100 block of Pierce Street with a man, later identified as Wilcox, inside, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said earlier this week.
Two other men, a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old, were also injured in the shooting and showed up Miami Valley Hospital, he added. They were listed in stable condition.
The shooting was one of at least four reported in just over 24 hours in the city.
A 45-year-old man arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound around 3:32 a.m. His injuries were non-life-threatening. The shooting is believed to have taken place at Robeson Place and Stewart Street, Bauer said.
Late Sunday night two 19-year-old men walked into Kettering Health Dayton with gunshot wounds. They were shot near Oakridge Drive and Delphos Avenue. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said.
The fourth shooting was a few hours later at 4:38 a.m. Monday. A 37-year-old man was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle. He was in stable condition.
Officers believe the man got a ride to the hospital near North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue.
All four shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People also can report tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
About the Author