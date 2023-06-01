Riverside man ID’d in deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Dayton

A 45-year-old man arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound around 3:32 a.m. His injuries were non-life-threatening. The shooting is believed to have taken place at Robeson Place and Stewart Street, Bauer said.

Late Sunday night two 19-year-old men walked into Kettering Health Dayton with gunshot wounds. They were shot near Oakridge Drive and Delphos Avenue. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said.

The fourth shooting was a few hours later at 4:38 a.m. Monday. A 37-year-old man was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle. He was in stable condition.

Officers believe the man got a ride to the hospital near North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue.

All four shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People also can report tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.