Riverside double homicide: 911 callers report gunfire, screeching tires

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, but few details have been released at this time.

Officers responded to the area of Harshman Road and Tidewater Drive around 2:48 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area, according to Riverside police.

Once at the scene, police found two women, Taprice Goodwin, 27, of Dayton and Aria Middlebrook, 27, of Riverside, had been shot.

Goodwin died at the scene and Middlebrock was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

It was not clear if either women were found in the car mentioned in 911 calls.

We are working to learn more about the incident and the events leading up to the shooting. We will continue to update this story as information is released.

Anyone information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at (937) 233-1801 extension 453 or email him at atodd@riversideoh.gov. or Detective Michael Sullivan at (937) 233-1801 extension 812 or email him at msullivan@riversideoh.gov.