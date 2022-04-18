Security guard shoots 1 in robbery at Dayton AutoZone

A security guard at a Dayton auto shop reportedly shot a suspect during a robbery Sunday evening.
The shooting took place at an AutoZone at 3818 W. Third St., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional information on injuries were not available. There was only one suspect involved in the robbery, according to dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
