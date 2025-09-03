Semi driver indicted in head-on crash that killed 69-year-old Franklin man

A Butler County man is accused of operating a semitractor-trailer without a valid license during a head-on crash in April that killed a Franklin man.
What is he charged with?
- A Warren County grand jury indicted Franklin Brian Gross, 57, of College Corner, for vehicular homicide and tampering with records in addition to misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter, falsification and three traffic violations.
- The charges are in connection to the April 14 death of 69-year-old David Randolph Wills.
What is he accused of?
- Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post responded to a crash reported at 11:05 a.m. April 14 on Ohio 741 south of Greentree Road in Turtlecreek Twp.
- Gross was driving a 2018 Kenworth T880 north on Ohio State Route 741 when the truck went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went left of center, crashing head-on into a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by Wills, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
- “Defendant did not have a valid commercial driver’s license and falsified paperwork in order to obtain a commercial driver’s license,” his indictment read.
What happens next?
- Gross is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 19 before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.
